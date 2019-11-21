Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’ to be shown this weekend at Harrahs Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Warren Miller Entertainment returns this weekend to South Lake Tahoe to give skiers and boarders a pre-winter season film fix.

The new film, “Timeless” will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

“Timeless” dives into winter around the world featuring the mountains of the British Columbia, Colorado Rockies and European Alps. Along with veteran athletes such as South Lake Tahoe extreme skier Glen Plake, Rob DesLauries and Marcus Caston, “Timeless” features new athletes that include Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s Caite Zeliff, Olympic Mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski.

This film is 90 minutes of pure winter stoke and is an annual celebration for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

“Timeless” is Warren Miller’s 70th anniversary film culminating ski culture from around the globe. Miller passed away last January at age 93. Last year’s film, “Face of Winter” was the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment and paid homage to Miller and the work he pioneered.

For information, visit http://www.warrenmiller.com/film-tour.com. Purchase tickets in advance at Ticketmaster.com or Harrah’s Box Office.