Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’ to premier at Squaw Valley this Weekend

Warren Miller Entertainment returns with this weekend to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with a film premier to give skiers and snowboarders a pre-season fix.

The featured film “Timeless” will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Resort at Squaw Creek.

“Timeless” dives into winter around the world featuring the mountains of the British Columbia, Colorado Rockies and European Alps.

Along with veteran athletes such as Glen Plake, Rob DesLauries and Marcus Caston, “Timeless” features new athletes that include Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s Caite Zeliff, Olympic Mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski.

This film is 90 minutes of pure winter stoke and is an annual celebration for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

Warren Miller Entertainment has released over seven decades of ski cinematography.

“Timeless” will be Warren Miller’s 70th anniversary film culminating ski culture from around the globe. Miller passed away last January at age 93.

Tickets are $16.

Last year’s film, “Face of Winter” was the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment and paid homage to Miller and the work he pioneered.

Miller’s films will continue to serve as an initiation to ski season for ski bums and snowboarders from around the globe.

For information, visit http://www.warrenmiller.com/film-tour.com.