Washington man identified as victim in Spooner fatal

A Washington man was killed when he drove out in front of a bus at Spooner Junction on July 18.

Michael Dale Werner, 61, was identified as the deceased in a collision that snarled the intersection of highways 50 and 28 for four hours.

According to the Nevada State Police, Werner was southbound in a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 on Highway 28 when he failed to stop at the intersection.

Coming down the hill on Highway 50 was an Amador Stage Line passenger bus, which hit the drivers side of the Toyota, killing Werner of Camas, Wash.

The passenger in the RAV4 was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries by Tahoe Douglas medics.

State Police said 18 adults, including the driver, were riding on the bus. At least three passengers reported minor injuries, but no one was transported.

The death was the second in Douglas County and the 23rd in the Highway Patrol’s Northern Command.