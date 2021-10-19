Washoe authorities seek help in identifying Incline bank robbery suspect

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Authorities are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in robbing a bank in Incline Village.

Provided

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Wells Fargo, at 776 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, before 2 p.m. for a robbery that had just occurred.

The report said one suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot tall white female adult in her 20s or 30s with an average build.

The suspect is believed to have blonde hair with red or pink highlights and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with black pants, pink gloves and a black and white scarf covering her head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to case #WC21-5188.

Authorities are seeking the identity of this woman as a suspect in a bank robbery in Incline Village.

Provided