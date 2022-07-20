Washoe authorities seeking suspect who was arrested in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Oregon woman who was arrested on drug charges in March is Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s “Warrant Wednesday Suspect.”

WCSO is looking for Tanis Hershkowitz, who was 46 at the time of her arrest on March 25.

Hershkowitz recently contacted the Tribune asking that a story published on Sunday, March 27, be removed from the website because she was having a difficult time finding employment. Her request was denied.

WCSO deputies initiated a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, in Incline Village.

After stopping the vehicle for traffic violations, deputies discovered items in the vehicle which led them to believe there may be illegal drugs within. A search resulted in the discovery of 85 grams of cocaine and other evidence consistent with packaging and distribution, the WCSO said in a news release at the time.

Hershkowitz was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on traffic and drug charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance to sell and was indicted by a Grand Jury.

WCSO reminds community members to not take any police action but to call 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 with any information on her whereabouts or that could lead to her prosecution.