Washoe Commission votes against setting aside funds for Incline mobility hub, for now

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Commission voted down setting aside funds for Tahoe Transportation District to purchase the old elementary school site in Incline Village, but the discussion is not yet over.

The transportation district is hoping to purchase the site in Incline Village to possibly use for a mobility hub. TTD received a $1.056 million grant from the Nevada Department of Transportation to purchase the site from Washoe County School District. Upon completion of the purchase, they will be awarded an additional $1.2 million for demolition and asbestos abatement.

During their Tuesday meeting, the commission voted against setting aside $326,136.67 in funds to be used for “expenses associated with the purchase, planning, design and development of the old Incline elementary school.”

Vice Chair Vaughn Hartung, after hearing public comment, was concerned that the district has not seriously considered other sites and didn’t want the county’s funds to be used to purchase a site when a better option could be available.

Commissioner Alexis Hill, who represents Incline Village, has pushed for expanded transportation options up at the lake and has supported considering this site, as well as other sites.

The commission ultimately voted not to set aside the funds, with commissioners Kitty Jung and Hill providing the only yes votes.

However, Hill told the Tribune after the discussion the commission is going to bring back the topic at a future meeting, with updated language to make more clear.

She also said it will give the county more flexibility on how the funds will be used, so while it could go to the purchase of the site, it could also support alternative site analysis.

The date to discuss that decision has not been scheduled.