Washoe commissioners approve lease; Incline Justice Court has 1-year to find new home

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Justice Court has one year to find another location.

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a one-year contract to keep the court at its current location, 865 Tahoe Boulevard.

Vice Chair Vaughn Hartung supported the approval of the lease, but pointed out that there was no evidence that the loss of the court would negatively affect the North Shore court systems.

“It appears the Incline Village Justice Court was closed for over a year, and only recently partially opened,” said Hartung. “And yet, we didn’t get a single email regarding lack of physical access to the court. So I’m vexxed. But again, I’m supportive.”

During his comments, Hartung mentioned Judge Alan Tiras’ own comments on the topic, which were posted on the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community First website on Sept 17.





In his statement, Tirus expressed his concern over the lack of community opinion within the decision to potentially eliminate the physical court of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

“Even if elimination of the Court is being considered, that decision should require appropriate stakeholder input in noticed, public and open forums which have not taken place,” said Tiras in his statement. “We’ve had only a few weeks to find out what may be happening and to react. Approval of the lease extension would, at least give the Court and the community the time and an opportunity to participate in a meaningful way.”

The topic for discussion came about in June 2021, when the current property owners of the building housing the Incline Justice Court decided to sell their property.

To reduce some impact on the court, the owners offered the county and court a one year lease, while foregoing a long-term lease which might encumber the property. The current lease was set to expire Sept. 30.