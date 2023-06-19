Washoe commissioners may award money to multiple Tahoe agencies, defer conversation on pot lounges

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners will be meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, to discuss potentially awarding money to multiple Lake Tahoe agencies through the COVID recovery fund.

If awarded, The North Lake Tahoe TART Connect Micro Transit Program could see an award of $400,000, and the Tahoe Transportation District could see an award of $37,500 in support of transportation projects in the basin.

In addition, the funds, which are an allocation from the American Rescue Act Plan through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund in the amount of $6.1 million, could also be dispersed to the Tahoe Lending Locals project in the amount of $350,000. The funds would go to projects that incentive Tahoe homeowners to support long-term rentals rather than short-term vacation rentals.

The funds could also support housing and revitalization in Incline Village, with $100,000 potentially being awarded to the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association for the Housing and Main-Street initiatives in the community, along with $22,500 to the Tahoe Prosperity Center in support of the Housing Roadmap implementation and other initiatives in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Other items on the agenda include the recommendation to award a bid and approve an agreement for the 2023/24 slurry seal on 16 miles of select roads in Truckee Meadows, Incline Village, and areas north of Gerlach which need to receive major maintenance.

Slurry seal is the application of water and other additives as a preventive maintenance treatment to existing asphalt concrete surfaces.

If approved, the bids for work would be made on the East Shore Trail and roads in Incline Village.

The meeting will conclude with a public hearing to approve the outdoor festival business license and associated license conditions for the application submitted by Travel North Tahoe Nevada for the “Drone SkyShow” for 4th of July celebrations at the Incline Village Visitor Center park and ball fields.

TNTN will be filing the application on behalf of the Incline Village Crystal bay Drone SkyShow Coalition, who have estimated there will be around 5,000 spectators at the event, with a community clean up day scheduled for Wednesday, May 5.

The item regarding cannabis consumption lounges was deferred for a later date, but would have discussed direction for staff on regulations to allow for cannabis consumption lounges in unincorporated Washoe County.

To see the entire meeting and stream live visit http://www.washoecounty.gov/bcc/board_committees/index.php .