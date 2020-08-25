Washoe commissioners postpone meeting due to technical issues; Pull STRs from agenda
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A long-awaited discussion about short term rentals in Washoe County has been postponed.
The Washoe County Commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday “due to issues with Zoom,” said a press release.
The STR discussion was pulled from the agenda by commissioners while other items were rescheduled for Monday, according to an email from Incline Village General Improvement District Trustee Sara Schmitz.
Schmitz said that Incline Village voices were heard and had an impact in the commissioners pulling the item from the agenda.
Berkbigler added, to the Tribune, that the ordinance wasn’t ready from information she received from the county manager.
Commissioners, among other things, were scheduled to hear the first reading of a short term rental ordinance that was not strict enough according to recent Incline Village resident guest columns recently published in the Tribune.
“County Commissioner Berkbigler is pushing for Incline Village and Crystal Bay to have specific regulations that may differ from the remainder of Washoe County so as to address the unique needs of our community,” Schmitz said in the email.
