Washoe Commissioners to discuss cannabis consumption lounges, Washoe Tahoe housing roadmap

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Washoe County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 to discuss cannabis lounges in unincorporated Washoe County and the 2023 Washoe Tahoe Housing Partnership’s Housing Roadmap.

Previously, the board discussed initiating amendments to code regarding cannabis lounges in unincorporated Washoe County, which includes Incline Village and Crystal Bay, in October 2022.

In January 2023, the proposed amendment failed passage but the commissioners, but according to Commissioner Alexis Hill, the item is being brought back to be reconsidered at the request of another commissioner.

There will be multiple avenues for discussion, including whether or not the board wants to allow cannabis consumption lounges at all, which will bleed into further logistics about where they will be allowed, if they should be indoors or outdoors as well, and if there should be a limited number of them in the area.

The board will also potentially acknowledge the 2023 Washoe Tahoe Housing Partnership’s Housing Roadmap as a document identifying potential actions to address workforce housing challenges faced by residents and employees in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas.

The roadmap has been worked on by Washoe County and the Tahoe Prosperity Center with the help of community members, business owners, and government officials in the area.

If approved, a future board agenda item will assess and prioritize the roadmap’s recommendations as a part of the county’s broader fiscal year 2024 strategic plan initiative to increase the availability of affordable housing Washoe County.

Public comment will be available for the items at the UNR Lake Tahoe campus at 999 Tahoe Blvd in the Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences in Room 119.

To learn more and view the meeting virtually visit http://www.washoecounty.gov/bcc/board_committees/index.php .