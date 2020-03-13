Washoe County announces 3rd case of COVID-19

Test tube with blood sample for coronavirus test.

Getty Images

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Health District announced Friday afternoon it has received a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

A female in her 20s who recently traveled to Germany and France is the latest case, according to a press release. Her condition is stable and she is self isolating at home.

The Health District is investigating and working to identify close contacts to prevent any community spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

Washoe County now has three cases of COVID-19 total; two are presumpitve positives and one is confirmed by the CDC.

“We strongly believe the two presumptive positive cases will be confirmed by the CDC,” the release said.

The best ways for people to reduce their risk of getting sick, and preventing COVID-19 are:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve, or tissue

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you are sick

Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump

There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick

If possible, work from home

For businesses, go here for cleaning information

More information on COVID-19 can be found at http://www.washoecounty.us/covid19 or by calling Washoe 311 (Dial 3-1-1). Residents concerned they might have COVID-19 can contact their healthcare provider or telemedicine provider, or call the Health District at 775-328-2427 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) or 3-1-1 after hours.