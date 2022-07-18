Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

Deputies during a search of the suspects' vehicle found multiple stolen driver’s licenses and forms of identification, bank checks, credit cards, social security cards, gift cards, jewelry, laptops, iPods and a gold/diamond watch among other things.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the Crystal Bay area.

The witness said the subjects drove away in a dark green Ford Mustang heading toward Incline Village.

According to a WCSO report, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle at the roundabout and initiated a traffic stop at Mt. Rose Highway and McCourry Boulevard and detained Victor Williams, 45, Althea Boudreau, 38, and Gabriel Cosentino, 35.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies searched the vehicle and found multiple stolen driver’s licenses and forms of identification, bank checks, credit cards, social security cards, gift cards, jewelry, laptops, iPods, a gold/diamond watch, a female’s wallet and a welding robot worth $10,000 along with multiple backpacks with personal belongings of multiple victims.

The burglary victims are believed to be from Reno, Sparks and California.

Also found in the vehicle was a baggie containing 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and two BB handguns with the barrel tips spray painted black.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with multiple felonies including: Obtaining/possession of a credit or debit card without the card holder’s consent; Possession/receiving forged instruments/bills; Buying/possession/receiving stolen property valued between $5,000-$25,000 and trafficking of a schedule I-II drug.

All three suspects as of Monday morning are in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. WCSO asks anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the detective division 775-328-3320 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

