Washoe County commissioners grant tentative approval for Red White and Tahoe Blue fireworks

Organizers of the annual Red White and Tahoe Blue cleared a crucial hurdle today in ensuring fireworks on July 4 in Incline Village.

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to give the county manager the ability to sign off on the necessary license, provided organizers obtain the few outstanding permits — primarily from the U.S. Coast Guard and local fire agencies. The latter is contingent upon the former.

Speaking before the commissioners, Kirstin Corman — current RWTB co-chair along with her husband Jeff — informed the board that there was a discrepancy between what was submitted by the fireworks company and what was actually being planned, and that caused the issue with the Coast Guard permit.

The Coast Guard in San Francisco is sending two people up to Tahoe, which Kirstin said seemed to be a positive indication.

In granting their approval today, several of the commissioners warned organizers that the event will not move forward in future years without drastic changes.

"I'm just going to tell you this is not going to happen next year," Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler told the Cormans.

The decision by the board today brought some resolution to a tumultuous process that put the July 4 Red White and Tahoe Blue festivities in jeopardy of not happening at all.

A lack of action by past RWTB leadership delayed the permitting process, pushing it toward the last possible minute.

The Cormans stepped in about two months ago to co-chair the nonprofit in an attempt to salvage this year's event.

This story will be updated throughout the day.