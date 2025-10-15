Washoe County Commissioners increase maximum density in zone near Crystal Bay

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners adopted an ordinance increasing the maximum density for multiple family dwellings in a zone between Incline Village and Crystal Bay at a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

In a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Michael Clark dissenting, the board amended the ordinance, increasing the maximum density from four units per acre to six units per acre in the Crystal Bay Condominiums Regulatory Zone Special Area, which lies between Tahoe Blvd and Lakeshore Blvd, heading towards Crystal Bay from Incline Village.

Aerial Image of Crystal Bay Condominiums – Special Area overlay. Provided

This was the second hearing on the ordinance amendment, initially introduced on Sept. 9.

The applicant, GilanFarr Architecture, reasons the increase will incentivize more redevelopment in the area and make a more viable project at the zone’s westernmost parcel, 560 Lakeshore Boulevard.

The parcel currently has three vacant structures, previous used as a gas station. According to the county assessor, the property owner is Village Springs LLC.

Expressed throughout GilanFarr Architecture’s application is the property owner, Village Springs LLC’s, intent to create a more community appropriate alternative to the gas station, expressing that increasing residential density could make the site viable for a vibrant, mixed-use redevelopment.

The change allows for an additional five multiple family dwellings in the entire regulatory zone and an additional two on that specific parcel.

The motion passed with no comments from the board or public.