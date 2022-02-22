Washoe County Commissioners pull voting security from agenda ahead of meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners on Monday pulled an agenda Item related to election security.

A statement on behalf of Washoe County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung and Vice Chair Alexis Hill revealed that after receiving advice from the District Attorney’s Office, they would be pulling the agenda item.

“As stated by the District Attorney’s Office below, the process by which the item was introduced was in violation of the Open Meeting Law and cannot be heard at tomorrow’s Board of County Commissioners meeting scheduled for 10 a.m., February 22,” said the statement.

The agenda item was initially introduced by Commissioner Jeanne Herman.

Another statement from Washoe County District Attorney Christopher Hicks clarified that upon legal review, it was found that the item was submitted the day before the agenda deadline by Commissioner Herman and was not reviewed properly ahead of the meeting.





“As a result,” wrote Hicks, “the agenda item description does not match the resolution that has been submitted for possible approval and does not adequately describe the possible action to be taken. Therefore, the agenda item is removed from tomorrow’s agenda and may be resubmitted at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenienced caused by not opening this item at tomorrow’s meeting.”

Possible items for discussion and resolution included correction of current voter registration list, ensure Washoe County residents are poll workers, and enacting any other measures that ensure the accuracy, security, and purity of elections.

The addition of the agenda item from Commissioner Herman comes after the meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 8 was overwhelmed with community members demanding commissioners revisit voting laws ahead of the 2022 election.

Major concerns addressed by community members was lack of reliability with electronic voting machines, along with voter fraud and voting by mail.

Commissioner Hill has expressed her concern about the resolution previously, and wrote on Facebook following the announcement she was grateful for more time before talk of the resolution came to the board.

For the resolution to be revisited by the board, it will need to be resubmitted at a later date.