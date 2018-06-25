Washoe County commissioners to consider Red White and Tahoe Blue appeal

Organizers of the annual Red White and Tahoe Blue celebration will learn Tuesday whether or not the community will have fireworks on July 4.

Washoe County commissioners during a public hearing Tuesday will consider an appeal to the county's previous denial of the license needed to hold the event. The appeal modifies the request from RWTB. Gone is the annual parade — the largest source of safety concerns — and the fair on the Village Green.

Instead the appeal seeks approval for the July 4 fireworks and smaller community events that benefit nonprofits and other community organizations.

Organizers have been working with county staff and others following denial of the license by Dave Solaro, assistant county manager, on June 11.

In a staff report by Solaro, he explains that the license was denied due to the application being incomplete.

Specifically, the application did not have contracts for traffic support and cranes to load fireworks, as well as a signed contract with the sheriff's office. The application also fell short when it came to a communications plan between organizers and public safety personnel, as well as applications for the necessary building permits for large tents.

Following denial of the permit, Kirstin and Jeff Corman— who stepped up to serve as co-chairs after previous leadership put the event in jeopardy of not happening at all — met with officials to discuss possibilities for salvaging the fireworks and other events.

Out of those conversations came a path forward which, according to Solaro's staff report, required RWTB to show: approval of all safety, site, and parking/traffic plans; approval of communication plans with the various public safety agencies; prepayment of services for fire protection and safety services; and pre-payment of a $10,000 performance security.

Those items were required no later than June 20.

In his staff report attached to Tuesday's agenda, Solaro recommends commissioners modify the denial to allow for the fireworks and smaller events.

In noting the importance of the celebration to the Incline Village and Crystal Bay communities, Solaro points out that the event is not the only one held in the county during the holiday.

"This late appeal made scheduling difficult for all entities. If the appeal is approved by the board, staff will assure a safe event; however, we will require RWTB board to begin application for a 2019 event in August of 2018," Solaro wrote.

In previous discussions, both the Cormans and Indra Winquest, Incline Village General Improvement District parks and recreation director, have stated a clear desire to start the process of planning the 2019 event in the coming months.

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 10 a.m. June 26. The meeting will take place in the board's meeting room at 1001 E. Ninth St., in Reno.