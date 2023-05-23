Washoe County commissioners to discuss Incline Justice Court renovations, reconsider STR decision

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, in Reno and there are multiple items on the agenda related to Incline Village.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the Washoe County Youtube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/user/WashoeCountyTV .

The first item related to Incline Village is possibly awarding a bid and approving an agreement for the Washoe County Incline Village Justice Court Incline Community Center renovations project.

The project consists of converting a portion of the existing Washoe County Community Center to serve as the relocated Justice Court. Renovations would include the addition of a courtroom, a judge’s office, judge assistant office, a bailiff/security office, a District Attorney’s office, a Court Clerk’s office, a public defenders office, a security screening area, and additional security measures.

The need to move offices arose when the Incline Justice Court was notified that their previous location at 865 Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village had been listed for sale on June 21, 2021.

Movement on the Lower Wood Creek Water Quality Improvement Phase II project could also be made, with two items slated for the agenda, including the acceptance of agreement control from the United States Forest Service in the amount of $450,000.

Additionally, the board could potentially award a bid and approve a construction agreement for the project in the vicinity of Job’s Peak Road, Southwood Boulevard, Mays Boulevard, Feels Peak Drive, and Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village.

Finally, the board will once again discuss the short-term rental property located on Tirol Drive that was appealed at the Tuesday, May 9, meeting, which saw the reversal of the decision by the Washoe County Director of Planning and Building and denied the Tier 2 STR permit, decreasing it to a Tier 1 permit.

This means the occupancy maximum was moved from 10 people to eight, based on the finding that there are only two parking spaces for the property.

On Tuesday, May 16, Commissioner Alexis Hill, who represents Incline, requested that the item come back for reconsideration by the board, which will be determined at Tuesday’s meeting.

If the board does approve the motion to reconsider, a separate item will be brought forward in the future for the board to consider.

To see the entire agenda and watch the meeting, visit http://www.washoecounty.gov/bcc/board_committees/index.php .