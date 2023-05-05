Washoe County commissioners vote to recognize Tahoe Transportation Plan

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners recently voted to formally recognize the Tahoe Transportation Plan as a guiding document with actionable solutions to transportation problems in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas.

The plan was created in response to the need to dive into transportation issues occurring in the area following the creation of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Tahoe Area Plan, which is the master plan for development in the basin.

Although it mentions transportation, the Board of Commissioners felt that the needs of the community in terms of transportation needed to be further developed, and after hiring consulting agency Parametrix, was able to put together the Tahoe Transportation Plan.

Through their study, Parametrix communicated with the community and listened to their concerns in regards to transportation, before creation goals and proposed improvements through the TTP.

“Community engagement in the Tahoe area, specific to transportation issues were very important. We knew that on the onset,” said Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro. “So we wanted to identify all the transportation needs from the community and develop recommendations along the pertinent corridors.”

Goals that were identified by the community includes improvement of public safety, expansion of connectivity, optimization of mobility and parking, and strengthening overall community vitality.

Improvements that were proposed in the TTP include intersection improvement at major intersections including at Northwood and Southwood boulevards, bus stop accessibility and pedestrian access, path connectivity and safety, addressing parking concerns, and the continued implementation of regional transit and micro-transit mobility.

“Hearing from over 200 community members is incredible,” said Commission Chair Alexis Hill. “I’m really excited to do all of the work to move forward and find the funds to invest in this really important part of our community.”

The adoption of the TTP comes as many residents in Incline Village question the need for improved transportation among the many other problems that are occurring the in the area, including lack of affordable housing and the potential closure of the Incline Middle School.

Hill was previously in Incline Village on April 20 to conduct a meeting in regards to a potential transportation hub that could be created by the Tahoe Transportation District in response to the need for updated mobility options in Incline Village, but was met with a similar concern among residents that other amenities are needed.

To learn more about the Tahoe Transportation Plan visit tahoe-transportation-plan-washoe.hub.arcgis.com .