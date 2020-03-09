Washoe County confirms 2nd case of COVID-19; El Dorado, Douglas counties remain virus free

Rendering of coronavirus, 3D Illustration.

Getty Images

Washoe County Health District announced over the weekend that a second resident has likely contracted COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The case is a male in his 30s and he is isolated in his home, according to a press release issued Sunday by WCHD.

His symptoms appeared after his only known travel, which was to Santa Clara, Calif.

The case is considered a presumptive positive and will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, said the release.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, further information about the case will not be released.

“Given the increase in cases across the nation and the world, and the increased local testing we’re conducting, it isn’t surprising to see an additional presumptive positive case,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for WCHD, in the release. “Washoe County residents should remain vigilant against this disease.”

WCHD staff is identifying close contacts with the case as well as conducting community surveillance to determine possible spread.

Nevada has three confirmed cases, two in Washoe County and one in Clark County in Las Vegas. Clark County announced a second presumptive case over the weekend and a press conference will be held Monday.

As of Saturday, March 8, there are 114 confirmed cases in California, including one death in Placer County, the Tribune previously reported. There are 24 cases from repatriation flights. The other 90 confirmed cases include 37 that are travel related, 23 due to person-to-person, 14 community acquired and 16 from unknown sources.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are 19 states reporting 164 total cases, including 11 deaths.

El Dorado and Douglas counties as of Monday morning had zero cases reported.

The best ways for people to reduce their risk of getting sick, and preventing COVID-19 are:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve, or tissue

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you are sick

Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump

There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick

If possible, work from home

For businesses, go here for cleaning information

More information of COVID-19 can be found at http://www.washoecounty.us/covid19 or by calling Washoe 311 (Dial 3-1-1).

For more information about California, visit http://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx.