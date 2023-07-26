Washoe County Emergency Management to conduct evacuation drill in Incline Village, event open to all

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Washoe County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and community partners, will be conducting an evacuation drill in the Second Creek area of Incline Village.

The purpose of the exercise is to test the effectiveness of the Regional Evacuation, Shelter, and Mass Care Plan in response to a stimulated wildland fire west of the Second Creek neighborhood.

“Washoe County Emergency Management, NLFTPD, and our partners conduct evacuation exercises every few years as a means of testing our plan,” said NLTFPD Public Education and Information Officer Tia Rancourt. “We hope to identify any gaps or group areas in our response structure and operations, so that we can work together in closing those gaps and provide more efficient and effective service delivery in an emergency event.”

The evacuation drill will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, and throughout the drill, there will be a Shelter/Preparedness Fair at the Incline Village Recreation Center,

Residents and local businesses in the designated areas are encouraged to participate in the drill and familiarize themselves with the evacuation procedures.

“We are always trying to improve our plans, responses, and relationships among partners agencies,” said Rancourt. “This exercise allows us to accomplish those goals. A bonus is that it also facilitates personal preparedness conversations with the community ahead of time as well as during the preparedness fair.”

The fair will include vendors from Nevada and California including Red Cross, CERT, Team Rubicon, WCRAS, Sierra Avalanche Center, Belfor, and others.

In addition, Washoe County Regional Animal Services will be offering animal micro-chipping services, and information on how to best prepare yourself and your family for an evacuation event.

Everyone is invited to the preparedness fair.

Residents and participants are advised to remain vigilant and stay connected during the evacuation drill. By registering for emergency alerts and following http://www.perimetermap.com , individuals can receive timely updates and important information to ensure their safety and preparedness.

WCSO and the CERT will be knocking on doors in the affected neighborhoods of the drill to alert residents, and Emergency Management will sent an emergency alert to the neighborhood informing them of the exercise and the evacuation location among other things.

Residents and the public will stimulate evacuating the Incline Village Recreation Center, where the fair will be held.

For those who are not apart of the evacuation drill but would still like to stay prepared, Rancourt suggests making an evacuation kit, creating a plan, staying informed, practicing their plan, or attending the fair.

Those looking for emergency information can sign up for alerts at readywashoe.com .

For more information and updates regarding the evacuation drill, please visit http://www.emergencywashoe.com/get-prepared/evacuation-drill .