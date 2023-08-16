Washoe County Emergency Management to conduct evacuation drill in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Make a plan, assemble a kit and stay informed – these are key components of emergency preparedness.

Washoe County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and community partners, will be conducting an evacuation drill in the Second Creek area of Incline Village, Nev. The purpose of this exercise is to test the effectiveness of the regional evacuation, current shelter, and mass care plan in response to a simulated wildland fire, west of the 2nd Creek neighborhood.

The evacuation drill will take place on August 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Residents and local businesses in the designated area are encouraged to participate in the drill and familiarize themselves with the evacuation procedures.

During the drill, residents may receive alerts on their cell phones. If individuals are not already registered to receive emergency alerts, they can visit http://www.readywashoe.com to register and ensure they stay informed during emergencies.

Residents and participants are advised to remain vigilant and stay connected during the evacuation drill. By registering for emergency alerts and following http://www.perimetermap.com , individuals can receive timely updates and important information to ensure their safety and preparedness.

For more information and updates regarding the evacuation drill, please visit http://www.emergencywashoe.com/get-prepared/evacuation-drill