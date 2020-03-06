Washoe County has 1st presumptive case of COVID-19

Rendering of coronavirus, 3D Illustration.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached Northern Nevada, the first case in Washoe County according to a press release from the health district.

The presumptive case of the virus is a male Reno resident in his 50s who is linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak. His condition is stable and he is self isolating at home, according to the release.

The test has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The man has a family member who is a student at Huffaker Elementary School in Reno and out of “an abundance of caution,” the health district requested that the school be closed on Friday, March 6.

The Washoe County School District has informed parents of the closure.

There are no confirmed cases at Huffaker Elementary.

“The Health District’s top priority right now is to investigate this case and identify close contacts,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for the Washoe County Health District, in the release. “Our staff is working with the school district to help ensure safety for students and faculty at Huffaker, as well as the community. Additional information will be released as we learn more.

“We cannot stress enough that the most important thing people can do to prevent contracting COVID-19 is to practice social distancing, wash your hands with water and soap frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and stay home if you’re sick,” Dick added. “We ask that you inform family and friends of these preventive measures.”

While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Washoe County and the United States remains low at this time.

The public is encouraged to go to http://www.washoecounty.us/covid19 or call Washoe 311 (Dial 3-1-1) for updated information.