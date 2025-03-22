Washoe County launches Washoe Tahoe Academy for north Lake Tahoe residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Washoe County is launching a brand-new leadership program designed specifically for residents of the Incline Village/Crystal Bay community. This free, five-week program will address the issues and opportunities unique to north Lake Tahoe.

The class of 2025 will have the opportunity to increase their professional and personal network with fellow community leaders across the county, while learning how local county government works.

“This is such a valuable opportunity for those who want to know more about local government and learn how to be involved in shaping the future of Incline Village and Crystal Bay,” County Commission Chair Alexis Hill, whose district includes Incline Village, said. “We heard from many Incline Village residents that they wanted to participate in the Washoe County Leadership Academy but wanted one tailored to Washoe Tahoe, so staff designed this opportunity to fill that need.”

This program is a collaborative effort by Washoe County, University of Nevada, Reno Extension, and the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association.

“We are so pleased to partner with Washoe County to develop the future leaders of our community,” Linda Offerdahl, IVCBA executive director, said. “This is a great way to really become invested in the community and meet others who are just as passionate about local leadership.”

The Washoe Tahoe Academy is open to Incline Village/Crystal Bay residents only, and participants must be able to commit to attending all five sessions, which will take place one evening per week. The first session is April 30, and the final session on May 28 will conclude with a cohort graduation. The weekly sessions are:

· Collaborate with your Community – Themes include dignity dialogue, conflict resolution, collaboration skills, and setting the stage for a productive and bridge-building series across the cohort. Identify the “echo chamber” atmosphere to gain an understanding that there are diverse views in the community.

· Know your Community – Learn what the local organizations are and how they work together to create a functioning community. Understand these organizations, and then learn the best way to communicate with them on concerns in order to achieve results!

· Plan your Community – Washoe County planners will provide information about the master planning process, the area plan process, what the community provided feedback was received during the planning process, and how ordinances are created, including “findings” pertaining to planning and growth, and the concept of government overreach in an interactive and engaging workshop.

· Love Your Community – This session will focus on opportunities for involvement and highlight area nonprofits and clubs, helping residents to feel ownership in creating community and neighborliness, volunteerism opportunities.

· Sustain Your Community – Learn about lake stewardship, responsible tourism, and sustainability. For more information and to apply, visit http://www.WashoeCounty.gov/WTA . The deadline to apply is March 27.