Washoe County Republicans outpace Democrats in early voting 

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – More than a quarter of eligible Washoe County voters cast their ballot early for the 2024 general election, according to an unofficial cumulative early voting turnout report from the Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar’s office.

Out of the 335,974 active registered voters in Washoe County as of Nov. 1, 90,382 voted early and are included in the Monday, Nov. 4, report.

That is 26.9% of eligible voters here.

Washoe County Democrats had 25,800 people vote early or 28.5% of the early voting turnout. Republicans accounted for 40,875 votes or 45.2% of the ballots cast. The other category encompassed 23,707 votes or 26.2% of the early vote.

Nevada mirrored Washoe County in the percentage of early voters. There were 542,941 early ballots cast statewide or 26.7% of eligible registered voters.

Statewide, there are 2,035,166 eligible voters. Of those, 150,160 registered Democrats or 27.7% cast early ballots. Republican turnout was significantly higher with 247,263 or 45.5% voting early. In the other category, 145,518 or 26.8% took part in early voting.

The report can be accessed at https://www.nvsos.gov/sos