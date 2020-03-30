Washoe County resident becomes 1st in Northern Nevada to die from COVID-19

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County Health District confirmed this weekend that a resident has died from the coronavirus.

A man in his 40s is the first Northern Nevada death attributed to COVID-19. Health officials made the announcement Sunday.

“We’re devastated to learn that a Washoe County resident has died due to COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County in a release. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Health officials are investigating the man’s contacts and whether he had any underlying health conditions.

The county in all has reported a total of 107 cases, with 99 active cases and eight who have recovered and been released from self isolation.

As of Sunday morning, the number of active cases remained five each in Douglas County and Carson City, with one case in Lyon County, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

A fifth case was announced in Douglas on Saturday morning.

All 11 of those cases are still considered active. All the current cases are self-isolating in their homes and health officials are working to identify contacts.

Statewide there have been 15 deaths in 738 cases, most of whom have been in Clark County. In all, 9,150 tests have been conducted.

El Dorado County has 12 positive cases and Placer County has 53, including two deaths.

In California, there 4,643 positive cases, including 101 deaths, according to the state health department.

There have been 923 community-acquired cases, 3,720 cases acquired person-to-person transmission, travel, or are under investigation and 73 cases are healthcare workers.

There are 54 cases in kids up to 17 years of age, 2,368 cases in the 18-49 age range, 1,184 in the 50-64 bracket, 1,016 in ages 65 and older and 21 unknown cases.