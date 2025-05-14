Washoe County School District Board approves budget recommendations, confronts challenges

RENO, Nev. — At its regular public meeting, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Chief Financial Officer Mark Mathers, who provided detailed information about the district’s challenging budget forecast for the next two fiscal years. Like many public agencies, the district is facing cuts to state and federal funding and is taking a variety of steps to keep the cuts from directly impacting students and classrooms.



Following the presentation, the Board of Trustees approved most of the budget recommendations that will be incorporated into the district’s final budget, but acknowledged that fiscal challenges lie ahead, partially as a result of a slowing economy and federal policy changes that reduced anticipated funding for education.



“We are facing long-term challenges in funding, as the Economic Forum is predicting a decrease of $191 million in the state budget,” said WCSD Board President Beth Smith. “Nevada was already one of the lowest-funded states for per-pupil funding – which will remain far below the national average in the next biennium— and we will continue to face unstable federal funding. I am grateful to our Chief Financial Officer Mark Mathers, his budget staff and finance team, and our district leadership for their hard work in tackling these budget challenges while doing our best to keep these cuts from having a direct and detrimental impact on our students and classrooms.”



“Our district is confronting these fiscal challenges while leading with integrity, collaboration, and an unshakeable determination to protect our students,” said WCSD Chief Financial Officer Mark Mathers. “This is not a spending problem; it is a revenue problem tied to broader economic trends. Our expenses are rising only modestly, but the state’s funding hasn’t kept pace, and we are exploring every option and opportunity for keeping these cutbacks away from our classrooms and students.”



The district is projecting a $9.7 million shortfall. Previous Board actions so far this year have lowered the deficit to $6.5 million. Tuesday’s Board action further lowered the deficit to $4.1 million. Among the measures the Trustees approved:

Streamlining its workforce by consolidating positions and eliminating a majority of positions that are currently vacant

Reducing travel and training budgets for Central Office staff, and utility budgets across the district

Restructuring departments – including Finance, IT, and Communications— and reallocating duties to increase efficiency without directly impacting students.

Trustees voted to delay consideration of an additional recommendation to eliminate four School Police Officer positions as they wait for further information about state funding.

As a result of the Board members’ vote, the district has reduced its budget shortfall to $4.1 million and staff will continue to look for ways in which to cut costs while maintaining critical classroom services including class sizes, instruction, transportation, meals, and student supports. The district must send an amended final budget to the state by July 2.

“We are committed to being responsible stewards of public funds,” said President Smith. “Every decision we make is grounded in our mission to serve students and families with integrity, transparency, and purpose. Even in the most challenging times, our focus remains on supporting our 60,000 students.”

For a link to the budget item on the Board agenda, please visit https://washoeschools.diligent.community/document/68643eb7-e751-45ff-aec7-01534e775143/

For a link to the slide deck presentation from the Board meeting, please visit https://washoeschools.diligent.community/document/a854069a-98bb-4d34-9019-683f44a5f70d/