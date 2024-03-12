Washoe County School District Board to discuss lawsuits filed against district by Trustee Church on March 12

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – Washoe County School District Trustee Jeff Church’s character and accusations of misconduct will be addressed at today’s school board meeting, according to the district.

Since 2021, Church has represented District A, which includes Incline Village, Washoe Valley, and south and southeast Reno.

The meeting begins Tuesday, March 12, at 9 a.m. at the Central Administration Building’s board room at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno.

The two agenda items pertaining to Church read:

Agenda item 3.01. A proposed budget transfer from the general fund to hire outside legal counsel to defend WCSD against lawsuits, complaints, and other actions filed by Trustee Jeffrey Church and/or supported by Trustee Church: https://washoeschools.diligent.community/document/ef7c3da3-6359-46d5-b208-5d97e43725a4/ Agenda item 3.02. Possible action to affirm the independent discretion of the internal auditor and interim superintendent pursuant to all applicable board policies and administrative regulations denying Trustee Church’s request for the WCSD to fund an external investigation into the protected First Amendment speech of female whistleblowers.

“In the last two months, Trustee Church has filed two lawsuits against the district,” according to an email from the district to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “The district reasonably believes that given Church’s recent pattern there will be more lawsuits, complaints, investigations, etc., filed by Trustee Church. The requested budget transfer may be used for those two cases and is also being requested to prepare for future issues created by Trustee Church. This is standard budgeting practice, and it is prudent for the district to be prepared. If Trustee Church and his colleagues do not file more lawsuits, complaints, investigations, etc., then the funds will not be used, which is the hope of the district.”

The district trustees want $500,000 to pay outside legal expenses at Church’s insistence, according to board documents.

WCSD’s Office of the General Counsel Neil Rombardo states in the staff report for agenda item 3.01, previous legal matters regarding Church cost $345,000 with in-house counsel. If outside counsel was used, “the costs would increase by a multiple of 3.4.”

Rombardo’s office “estimates its team costs $1,000 per day, and it estimates the costs of outside counsel at $3,400 per day.”

According to the agenda item 3.01, since 2021 Church has been involved with 26 open meeting law complaints and six lawsuits actions against the district. It has cost taxpayers $345,000.

“All of his legal actions have lost to date, and the district has prevailed,” according to the agenda item.

Church has filed two lawsuits against the district in about two months.

The first legal writ was after Church’s July 2023 request for public records was denied. When the board promoted one applicant as the only option for the Safe and Healthy Schools Commission Advisory Committee, Church asked for the names of all applicants who had applied. These volunteers advise the board on safety issues.

“The question in my mind is why wouldn’t they give this information out?” asked Church. “I believe that the process was tainted, and I call upon fellow board members to disclose if they knew in advance of any other applicants. My point is, I believe they did. And one of the applicants is a very active GOP member who is highly qualified.”

The application for the promoted candidate was made public. The other three candidates were not.

According to the July 25, 2023, meeting agenda item, the Office of Strategies requested the board approve the appointment of Annie Zucker to the Safe and Healthy Schools Commission Advisory Committee.

“Consistent with Board Policy 9100, Ms. Zucker applied for the position and was interviewed by a team of district administrators, as were three other candidates. Ms. Zucker is extremely well-qualified for the opening. She has worked for many years with Renown Hospital just recently moving to the City of Reno.”

“As an elected trustee, we should see all applications,” Church said. “And they say I can only see their hand-picked finalist.”

Zucker’s appointment was approved as an at-large member to the Safe and Healthy Schools Commission for a 2-year term ending June 30, 2025.

The Safe and Healthy Schools Commission is an advisory committee of 15 volunteers to the Board of Trustees. It reviews policy, procedures and practices regarding school safety and provides recommendations and input to the board so it can take action to maximize school safety. The work of the commission is closely aligned to the District’s Safe and Connected strategic plan pillar.

The application, which candidates had to fill out to be considered, says any personal information (address, phone, email) will be redacted. If selected, committee member names are posted to the district’s committee web page.

As part of the consideration and approval process, applications may be posted as part of the public meeting notice for the public body (Board of Trustees or committee).

The board votes on volunteer appointments.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Church filed a lawsuit asking for the applicants’ names. A hearing is set for March 27.

On Feb. 23, 2024, the district asked for the case to be dismissed.

“The forms state ‘applications for committees of a district are public documents’ ” Church read from the WCSD school district application form. “To be clear, this is a petition that seeks an expedited resolution at minimal taxpayer expense after all other avenues failed. It is not a lawsuit in the traditional sense.”

Church filed a second writ on March 1 to force the district to investigate what he says are false claims of harassment against him.

Church said he was asked about inappropriate comments he is accused of making to district employees. This allegedly happened in conjunction with a board meeting on Aug. 8, 2023.

“The District received two complaints from female district employees of Sexual Harassment under Title VII based on allegations of inappropriate comments made by who they identified as Trustee Church after an August 8, 2023, Board of Trustees meeting. Consistent with district policies, regulations, and procedures, the district collected the statements of the whistleblowers and determined they were made in good faith,” said the staff report regarding agenda item 3.02 on the March 12 agenda.

Church denies this occurred and he said security footage supports his argument.

“Because any conspiracy to intentionally falsely accuse me could range anywhere up the chain, anywhere, even to the board; we must have an independent investigation,” Church wrote. “I will further opine that this need not be a long expensive investigation by a high priced law firm with no investigative experience. It may be done by a independent private investigator or as a courtesy by another local agency with experience in such. This is not uncommon. Any initial investigation should be expedited.”

When asked if the district confirmed the video supporting Church’s claims, it did not comment.

On Church’s behalf, attorney Luke Busby has asked the district for an investigation.

Church’s lawsuits do not ask for money. Instead, Church wants to make the district comply with his requests.

When asked for further information, WCSD’s Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Michele Anderson, wrote “Please also know as a general practice (and this is used at most government entities) that comments/interviews for media outlets from staff and/or board members are not done prior to the meeting in order to influence a vote and also to ensure the item is discussion publicly per Open Meeting Law.”

For the meeting agenda and to watch the meeting remotely, go to https://washoeschools.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Id=1213