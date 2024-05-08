Washoe County School district celebrates National School Nurse Day

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is celebrating the work of school nurses on National School Nurse Day on May 8. School nurses protect the health and welfare of students and staff members in a variety of ways, from educating them about health issues to performing hands-on medical care at school.



“Our school nurses are a dedicated and highly skilled group of medical professionals who support our students and staff members every day at schools across the district,” said WCSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “They are a compassionate and caring team that identifies, addresses, and removes health-related barriers that adversely impact our students’ learning while also addressing day-to-day medical needs among our students. We are grateful for their care.”



“Our school nurses are an exceptional group of medical professionals who bring their skills to school every day,” said Jennifer Crane, M.Ed., M.S.N., R.N., director of WCSD Student Health Services. “On any given day, our nurses may assist students with diabetes care, medication administration, and other procedures, as well as accidents that may occur during the school day. Sometimes, they are simply there to listen when students need to share their concerns or fears about issues that are affecting their health and well-being. We are proud of the work we do, and we appreciate being acknowledged for the role we play in the district’s educational mission.”



WCSD School nurses are required to have a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and be licensed by the Nevada State Board of Nursing and the Nevada Department of Education. Typically, school nurses cover a number of schools to tend to the students in their care.



National School Nurse Day was first set aside to honor school nurses 52 years ago, in 1972, to foster a better understanding of the crucial role school nurses play in the educational setting. School nurses teach healthy behaviors and are an important part of supporting the well-being of our nation’s more than 49 million school children to ensure they are ready to learn each day when they come to school.