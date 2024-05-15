Washoe County School District chooses new superintendent

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees unanimously chose Joe Ernst, M.Ed. as the next superintendent. The board and Ernst will begin contract negotiations with a final contract decision expected during the public meeting on May 28.

“We are excited to begin the next phase of the hiring process and look forward to welcoming Joe Ernst to his new position as our superintendent,” said WCSD Board President Beth Smith. “We deeply appreciate the input we have received from our families, staff members, students, and the community at large during this process. Over many years of service to our district, we believe Mr. Ernst has proven his commitment to the students, families, and staff members of Washoe County, and we are ready and eager to move forward together.”

Since 2021, Ernst has been the Chief Continuous Improvement Officer for the Washoe County School District. For the previous 25 years, Ernst worked as a Co-Lead Area Superintendent, Elementary School Principal, Assistant Principal, and Elementary School Teacher. Before working in WCSD, Ernst taught elementary school in Michigan.

In January 2024, the board hired McPherson and Jacobson to coordinate the search. The district gathered input from the community via an online survey, at public meetings; and at a community event where the five finalists spoke with groups of families, employees, and district leaders.

The survey results were discussed and public comment was offered before trustees chose Ernst.

Thousands of individuals provided input during this selection process.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill has led the district since Dr. Susan Enfield resigned in November.

Pending contract negotiations, Ernst is expected to assume his role as superintendent in July.

