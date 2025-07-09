Washoe County School District to hold career fair in Incline Village
Applicants sought for teaching, special education positions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is hosting a recruitment fair for positions at schools in Incline Village. The community is invited to attend and explore employment opportunities with the district.
WCSD staff members will be available to help prospective team members complete their applications, provide support, and answer career-related questions.
The fair will be hold from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 10 at Incline Middle School, 931 Southwood Blvd.
WCSD is recruiting for a variety of positions in Incline Village:
- Certified teachers
- Special education para-educators (aides and assistants)
- School volunteers
- Clerical support staff
- Nutrition Services
The district offers weekends off, paid vacations, holidays, sick leave, health benefits, professional growth opportunities, and PERS retirement.
For more information, contact WCSD at (775) 348-0268 or visit http://www.washoeschools.net/careers
