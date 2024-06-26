Banning books becomes the focus of the recent Washoe County School District meeting

At least 37 people spoke up during public comment periods at the regularly scheduled Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees meeting held on June 25th, as attendees filled up at least two rooms of WCSD Administration building.

People held up signs that said, We Do Not Co-Parent with School Boards” and “No X Rated Books in My School”.

It was clear what the audience wanted to address, which is why Vice President Adam Mayberry made some initial comments before public comments began, speaking of Washoe County School District placing a high value on a culture of respect and civility where everyone can be heard.

“It is the bedrock of our great nation, and we consider this culture of the utmost importance in all our interactions with students, families, staff members, and our community. We ask everyone to be civil and respectful at all times, and to make a sincere effort to understand the viewpoints of others. The rules for our public Board meetings are stated in the agenda, and those rules prohibit profanity, vulgarity or personal attacks. We are adults serving our students, and respectfully ask that attendees behave like adults during the meetings,” he said.

However, in the first half-hour during the first public comment, the Board of Trustees had to take an abrupt recess for attendees not abiding by its use of profanity rule. The break in the meeting was prompted by the reading of an excerpt from American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis. The commenter’s mic was cut off after he read the word “c***”, and the Trustees exited the room.

However, the meeting didn’t get much more civil after that as the public comment session resumed and additional speakers read from books circulating through the WCSD that were equally disturbing.

Incline Village resident Karen England read an excerpt from a book called Identical by Ellen Hopkins and said, “This is in 10 schools including Incline Middle School; it’s checked out currently. You are complicit in these rape scenes and incest scenes and if you don’t do something about this and get it removed then you’re just as the perverts.”

These readings by concerned parents and what some labeled “right-wing extremists” were bringing to light material that was currently available to students in Washoe County.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Sparks, Nevada, I have children that were raised in the school system, I have grandchildren that are currently in or have been educated in Washoe County, and now, I have two great-grandchildren that will ultimately go to school here unless I can get them into homeschooling. I am totally disappointed in each and every one of you for being childish enough to get up and walk out because of some obscenity that you allow in our schools,” one citizen said. He explained that he appreciated that the district was expanding its student psychology services because “you guys are causing our children to be exposed to something that is going to open up Pandora’s box,” he added.

Another woman talked about suicide and how it happened in all kinds of families whether members were straight, gay, or not. “Asking to protect children is not political. We’re asking for porn to be taken out,” she said. The parent then read from The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison that she said was in 12 Washoe County high schools and a middle school.

Another parent said she did not want her child recruited to an ideology that has a higher suicide rate.

On the other side of the issue, the parent of a Washoe County student and school librarian said that in the recent primary election, voters elected fair representation to the school board and the narrative being shared by angry parents was of a minority group. “The things being said about my profession is vile, and I can assure you the only thing I’m grooming is my hair. Restricting access to books is a form of banning; parents have every right to determine what is appropriate for their children to read and we have processes in place to assure their values and requests are met and followed and we do not need folks from out of the area choosing books for every child to read. I find the signs appalling asking to protect children. Protect them from what, from me?”

“Yes,” a few people in the audience said.

“I suggest this group turn their attention to the internet and social media because unfortunately more and more students are spending a heck of a lot more time scrolling and reading on their phones, not books in libraries,” she said. She then recommended to the audience that if they wanted to protect their kids from porn then to take their phones away.

Another parent said that when WCSD Trustee Jeff Church held a community meeting about controversial books, one high school student said that The Heroin Diaries by Nikki Sixx saved his life, and it was because of that book that he was able to be one year sober.

Here is an excerpt of a statement from Silver State Equality State Director André Wade following the June 25th meeting:

“Yesterday, two representatives from Silver State Equality attended the Washoe County School Board meeting to speak on keeping school libraries safe spaces and oppose book bans proposed by far-right extremists. Unfortunately, they had to leave the meeting due to safety concerns after being harassed — blocked from returning to their seats, and subjected to derogatory comments, with one person even laying hands on them under the guise of praying. These hateful actions by right-wing extremists exemplify the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that incites violence and divisiveness. Many Washoe County parents support the First Amendment and believe that diverse representation in literature fosters acceptance and a love of learning. In addition, they also support Washoe County School District’s existing parental choice program, which allows parents to monitor and restrict specific titles, genres, and themes…Banning books effectively bans the people and communities they represent, echoing historical dark periods that should not be repeated. We attended the meeting to protect LGBTQ+ rights and the rights of all students. We stood withothers who believe in First Amendment protections for everyone, regardless of personal beliefs. With parental choice already in place, we urge the Washoe County School District to keep books in school libraries, ensuring they remain safe spaces for learning, exploration, and representation.”

The Washoe County School District also offered this statement:

“We occasionally have situations where parents did not want their child to read a specific book, or a category of books such as ’young adult.’ In those cases, we are able to flag the student account so they are not able to check the book(s) out based on the parent request. In summary, a parent can restrict their child from checking out books or categories of books in their school library. That process would entail reaching out to their school principal and librarian.”