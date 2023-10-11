Washoe County Sheriff Office captain Blaine Beard to retire; Reflects on career, relationship with community

Blaine with his father and his eldest son Austin.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline Village Substation captain Blaine Beard announced at the IV/CB Community Forum on Friday, Oct. 6, that he will be retiring on Thursday, Oct. 26, after serving for over 26 years.

“Last Friday, I made my retirement announcement to the Community Forum and immediately became emotional,” said Beard. “It was at that moment that my retirement became real to me.”

With compassion and a love for his community running through his veins, Beard made the difficult choice to retire in order to spend time doing things he feels he hasn’t been making time for recently.

“I will spend more quality time with my family and visit my 82-year-old father in Gardnerville more often,” said Beard. “You cannot get this time back and retiring allows me the freedom to do that.”

In addition, Beard is looking forward to enjoying the outdoors with their three horses and UTV, taking many trail rides and enjoying the wonderful community he will still continue to be a part of.

Although the transition will be difficult for Beard, he feels comfortable leaving knowing that he’s accomplished everything he’s wanted to with the WCSO.

“I have achieved every personal career goal I set for myself with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, so it is now time to step away from law enforcement and establish new goals in life,” said Beard. “With my 26-plus years’ law enforcement experience and college education, I will be pursuing a second career to see what the private sector has to offer. I am fortunate enough to retire before the age of 50, so I have plenty of productive years left. I am excited to experience the next chapter of life and see what it has to offer.”

Beard moved to Reno, Nev. in June of 1996 after marrying his wife Angela, who he has been with now for 27 years. Previously from the Bay Area and a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, Beard began woking with the WCSO in 1997.

Beard has two sons, and is the third of four generations of first responders. His grandfather served as the Captain of the Mare Island Naval Fire Department for 32 years, his father was the captain of the Vallejo Sheriff’s Office for over 26 yeas, and his oldest son is currently a deputy for WCSO and has been for four years.

During his time with the WCSO, Beard has served in a number of roles, including as a captain in the Special Operations Division, a deputy, sergeant, and lieutenant in the Detention Bureau, a deputy in the Inmate Management Unit and the Background Investigation Unit, as well as captain of the Incline Village Patrol Devision.

That is just a few of the many positions that Beard held before he was promoted to the rank of Captain on July 18, 2022, before being transferred to the Incline Village Substation to serve as captain on Jan. 16, 2023.

The position was only made better due to the amazing community that Beard was welcomed into.

“I would like to thank the Incline Village-Crystal Bay community for welcoming me and accepting me as they have. From day one, I have received nothing but support, commitment, and dedication from the community in a collaborative effort to keep this amazing slice of the Tahoe Basin safe,” said Beard. “Hands down, this was the best assignment I have had in my entire law enforcement career. This is a unique community… one that is very involved and truly cares about the issues, whether large or small.”

When Beard made the announcement that he would be leaving the team last week, he was met with unexpected emotions that caused him to leave the room to gather himself. This emotion was met with gratitude from local community members, who thanked him for his service to the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas.

Beard noted that the community has always been extremely supportive of the WCSO, having never received such positivity and support between community and law enforcement before.

“It never felt like I was working a job while assigned to the Incline Village substation… it felt more like spending time with extended family,” said Beard. “I mean that.”

Beard’s last day is quickly approaching, with his WCSO Retirement Ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the WCSO located at 911 Parr Blvd. in Reno.

Beard wasn’t able to finish his announcement at the forum, but wanted to extend his thanks to the community for making his job feel like another home, and giving him the perfect place to end his career with the WCSO.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every single minute of the last 10+ months and truly feel as though I am retiring as part of this family,” said Beard. “I am forever grateful to each of you for the support, love, and acceptance given to me from day one. I will miss each and every one of you, but am excited for what the future holds.”

WCSO will be assigning a new Incline Village captain in the coming months.