Washoe County sheriff still searching for Incline Village man accused of child abuse

It has been five months since the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating an Incline Village man accused of child abuse and domestic violence.

And on Friday law enforcement put out another call for any information regarding the whereabouts of 39-year-old Nicholas Lightfoot.

In May, the sheriff’s office put out a call for the public’s help, saying it had probable cause to arrest Lightfoot.

His attorney at the time, Theresa Ristenpart, said in May that Lightfoot was cooperating with law enforcement, and that the sheriff’s office was “purposely misrepresenting the situation in a blatant attempt to influence public opinion.”

It’s unclear if Ristenpart still represents Lightfoot. The Tribune was unable to immediately reach Ristenpart Friday evening.

A warrant has been issued for Lightfoot's arrest on one charge of felony child abuse and one charge of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Recommended Stories For You

Investigators believe Lightfoot, an Incline Village resident, may have fled the area. He may be driving a white 2011 Porsche Panamera, Nevada license plate number: LT43263.

Anyone with information about Lightfoot's whereabouts is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 775-785-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, and mention case number WC18-2052.

Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in this case.

The Tribune will update this story when more information becomes available.