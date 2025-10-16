Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in Domestic Battery

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – In the early morning hours of October 15, 2025, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance in the 800 block of Southwood Blvd., Incline Village.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the female victim and conducted an on-scene investigation. It was determined that a domestic battery, false imprisonment, and preventing/dissuade a victim from reporting a crime had occurred. Deputies discovered that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Clayton Zechman, had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Several hours later, deputies located Zechman’s unoccupied vehicle hidden in the trees off of Highway 28 and informed the victim of the discovery. Because the suspect had not yet been located, the victim expressed that she did not feel safe entering her residence and requested a deputy escort.

Upon entering the residence, deputies located Zechman and took him into custody without further incident.

Zechman was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility with the following charges:

Domestic Battery (1st)

Preventing/Dissuading Reporting of a Crime

False Imprisonment

Resist a Public Officer

Domestic violence is a serious and deeply harmful crime that affects individuals and families across all communities. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting victims and holding offenders accountable. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help, there are resources and support is available. Together, we can break the cycle of violence and work toward a safer community and future.

We encourage anyone affected by domestic violence to seek help. If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, please be aware of community resources:

In an emergency, do not hesitate to call or text 9-1-1

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Temporary Protection Order Office: 775-328-3127

Crisis Support Services of Northern Nevada: 800-992-5757

Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150

Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466

Sierra Community House, Incline Village: 800-736-1060

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at (775)785-WCSO (9276) or remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 / http://www.secretwitness.com , reference case # WC25- 5204.