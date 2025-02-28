Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, assisting agencies arrest two sex offenders in Incline Village for registration violations

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Notification Unit (SONU), in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal Service Nevada Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (NVOFTF) and Nevada Parole and Probation, arrested Gurvinder Dosanjh and Reginald Burns for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws.

Gurvinder Dosanjh Arrest:

On February 11, 2025, detectives received information that Dosanjh, a registered sex offender, was working at a business in Incline Village. An investigation was launched, which revealed Dosanjh was frequently in Incline Village during the afternoon on multiple days, indicating he was working in the area. Further investigation revealed Dosanjh was working at a local restaurant.

On February 26, 2025, detectives observed Dosanjh working at the restaurant. He was subsequently stopped for speeding by Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies and taken into custody. Dosanjh failed to register with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office as a worker within 48 hours of beginning employment.

Dosanjh was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on charges of:

* Failure to Obey Sex Offender Registration Laws (NRS 179D.550.1a)

* Basic Speed 1-10 MPH

* Probation Violation

Dosanjh was convicted of Open and Gross Lewdness in Churchill County, Nev., on August 20, 2024, and is classified as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Reginald Burns Arrest:

On February 27, 2025, Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies, working in conjunction with the NVOFTF, discovered Reginald Burns in Incline Village working at a local gas station and had failed to report his employment to law enforcement within 48 hours, a violation of NRS 179D.550.1a.

Burns was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on the charge of:

* Failure to Obey Sex Offender Registration Laws

Burns was convicted of Statutory Sexual Seduction, on August 18, 2009, and Lewdness by a Person More than 18 in the Presence of a Child on January 8, 2024, in Washoe County, Nev. He is classified as a Tier 2 sex offender.

“Great job by our deputies and partnering agencies on these cases. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community and enforcing sex offender registration laws,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam.