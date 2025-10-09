Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosts educational seminar on e-bike safety in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – With the growing popularity of electric bicycles (e-bikes) and motorized bicycles in our community, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an educational assembly to help students, families, community members, and bike enthusiasts understand the rules, responsibilities, and best practices for safe riding.
The interactive assembly will cover topics including:
- The differences between bicycles, e-bikes, and motorbikes
- Helmet requirements and safety tips
- Traffic laws that apply to all riders
- Common misconceptions about e-bikes and motorcycles
- How safe riding protects riders and the community
“Understanding the rules and safety practices for bicycles and e-bikes is essential for preventing accidents and keeping everyone safe in our vibrant community, where biking, driving, and other modes of transportation intersect for work and pleasure,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “We encourage parents and students to join us, ask questions, and learn how to ride responsibly.”
Can’t make this event or looking for more information on bicycle and e-bike laws and safety, visit the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office website at this link.
