Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental drowning in Tahoe’s East Shore
SAND HARBOR, Nev. – On Friday, July 28, 2023, around 4:10 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drowning on the east shore of Lake Tahoe.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Marine 9, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, U.S. Coast Guard, Sand Harbor Lifeguards, and Nevada State Parks responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male subject in the water.
The victim was transported to Sand Harbor and transferred by ambulance to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
This incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning, and the victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
