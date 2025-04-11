Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. –

At approximately 10:42 p.m. on April 10, 2025, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Incline Village on a report of a deceased individual.

Upon arrival, deputies located one deceased individual.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

While this investigation is currently ongoing, there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.