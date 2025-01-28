Suspect identified in Incline Village death
Update as of Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.: Through continued investigation by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, Nicholas Powell has been identified as the suspect in case #WC25-452. An arrest warrant was submitted and subsequently issued for Powell on January 26, 2025, by the Incline Village-Crystal Township Justice Court, for the charge of Open Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon.
Powell is currently in custody at the Lyon County Detention Facility on local charges and is awaiting extradition to Washoe County.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office expresses gratitude and commends the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada State Police, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance in bringing Powell into custody.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Detective Division at (775) 328-3320, referencing case #WC25-452.
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On the evening of January 25, 2025, deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Incline Village for a report of a trouble unknown.
Upon arrival, deputies conducted a safety sweep and discovered a deceased adult female.
Detectives arrived on scene and are leading the investigation, which is currently ongoing. There is no immediate threat to the community at this time.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
