Washoe County Sheriff’s Office mourns fellow deputy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own this week.

About 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Jarett Oroszi suffered a medical event that took his life after returning home from work.

Captain Corey Solferino said the loss was unexpected to those who knew Oroszi, who was only 36 years old.

Deputy Jarett Oroszi passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17 after returning home from work.

Provided/Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

“Jarett was a team partner in every sense of the word and we’re going to miss him,” said Captain Solferino.

Captain Solferino explained that Oroszi served in specialty courts, including the veteran’s court, the mental health court, and the drug court. Each court comes with it’s own highs and lows, which he said Oroszi handled well.

“I commend Jared for his efforts in that court,” said Captain Solferino. “That is a thankless court, and probably the most gut wrenching as far as bringing people in, caring for them, and trying to motivate them to not re-offend.”

Oroszi joined the Sheriff’s Office first working as a civilian Sheriff’s Support Specialist in Central Control.

In 2015 he took on the role as Deputy, working in Detention and as a Bailiff in Special Courts before coming to Incline Village as a Motor Deputy as a part of the David and Cheryl Duffield Foundation grant.

Captain Solferino has many happy memories with Oroszi and will miss him greatly. He thinks the situation truly puts life into perspective.

Oroszi was a Motor Deputy in Incline Village.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

“Life is precious,” Solferino said. “Live it to the fullest. Jared was only 36, and I don’t think any of us right here would have thought last week when he was in my office on Thursday that he wouldn’t be here today.”

“Sheriff Balaam and the men and women of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are keeping Deputy Oroszi’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers as we continue to wrap our arms around them,” said a Sheriff’s Office social media post. “We also appreciate our community for understanding the shock and sadness those in our agency are feeling.”