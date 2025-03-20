Washoe County Sheriff’s Office pursues two vehicles in Incline Village, resulting in arrests

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On March 19, 2025, at approximately 11:32 p.m., a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white Jeep Cherokee and a black Ford F-150 fail to stop at a stop sign in Incline Village. Both vehicles traveled at high speeds above the posted limit. The deputy activated the patrol vehicle’s red and blue overhead lights attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

The white Jeep Cherokee and black Ford F-150 failed to yield for the deputy. The pursuit continued to the Incline Valley Bowling Alley parking lot, where both vehicles entered to evade the deputy.

The deputy blocked the exit to prevent the vehicles from escaping. The white Jeep Cherokee evaded by driving around, while the black Ford F-150 struck the patrol vehicle before fleeing. A second deputy arrived and continued to pursue both vehicles.

The pursuit was terminated when the white Jeep Cherokee collided with a tree near the intersection of Northwood Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard. A description of the black Ford F-150 was provided to neighboring agencies as it fled toward the California border.

After a pursuit with Truckee Police Department officers ended in a crash, the driver of the black Ford F-150 was ultimately apprehended and arrested on local charges. Further information will be provided upon the conclusion of their investigation.

No deputies or officers involved were injured in this incident.

The driver of the white Jeep Cherokee was identified as Luca Giannini.

After being cleared by medical personnel, Giannini was charged and booked for the following:

-NRS 484C.110 DUI 1st (Alcohol + Drugs)

-NRS 484B.550.5 Stop Required Upon Signal of Peace Officer While Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our community safe. We are out there patrolling our streets and will find you if you choose to drive impaired. Driving under the influence and endangering others will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam.