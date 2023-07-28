Washoe County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating Arya Daffern, 12

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Arya Daffern, 12.

Daffern is currently believed to be with her non-custodial biological mother, Angela Sloan, 45.

Daffern is described as a juvenile Caucasian female, approximately 5’0”, 90-95lbs, and may have a shaved head.

Arya Daffern Provided

Angela Sloan was last known to be driving a 2004 Volvo XC70 with a Nevada license plate of 904V70 and it was last seen on 7/24/23 in Ogden, Utah.

Angela Sloan Provided

Sloan is transient and has previous ties to Missouri, Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arya Daffern or Angela Sloan to please contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Fitzmier at (775)745-3010 or by email at ttfitzmier@washoecounty.gov , reference case # WC23-3627.

Information about this incident can also be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or secretwitness.com.