Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to host annual Incline Community Picnic
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office invites residents and visitors to join us for our annual Incline Community Picnic on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aspen Grove and Village Green, Incline Village.
This free, family-friendly event is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers while connecting with Sheriff’s Office personnel and learning more ways we serve our community.
Guests will have the chance to meet members from several of our special teams, including:
- Consolidated Bomb Squad
- Detention Response Team
- H.O.P.E. Team
- Forensic Science Division
- K9 Unit
- Marine 9
- M.O.S.T. Team
- Motors Unit
- Mounted Horse Unit
- RAVEN Helicopter
- Search and Rescue
- S.W.A.T. Team
- Community Emergency Response Team
In addition, dozens of resource partners will be available to share valuable information and services.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with community agencies and organizations to make this day possible. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Incline Village General Improvement District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, U.S. Coast Guard, Nevada State Police, Nevada Division of Wildlife, Raley’s, and the Hyatt Lake Tahoe for their assistance and participation in this event.
We encourage all community members to come out, meet your Sheriff’s Office, and enjoy a day filled with fun, food, and resources that help keep our community safe.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.