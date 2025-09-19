Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to host annual Incline Community Picnic

Event Details: Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Location: Aspen Grove & Village Green, 960 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village, NV

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office invites residents and visitors to join us for our annual Incline Community Picnic on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aspen Grove and Village Green, Incline Village.

This free, family-friendly event is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers while connecting with Sheriff’s Office personnel and learning more ways we serve our community.

Guests will have the chance to meet members from several of our special teams, including:

Consolidated Bomb Squad

Detention Response Team

H.O.P.E. Team

Forensic Science Division

K9 Unit

Marine 9

M.O.S.T. Team

Motors Unit

Mounted Horse Unit

RAVEN Helicopter

Search and Rescue

S.W.A.T. Team

Community Emergency Response Team

In addition, dozens of resource partners will be available to share valuable information and services.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with community agencies and organizations to make this day possible. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Incline Village General Improvement District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, U.S. Coast Guard, Nevada State Police, Nevada Division of Wildlife, Raley’s, and the Hyatt Lake Tahoe for their assistance and participation in this event.

We encourage all community members to come out, meet your Sheriff’s Office, and enjoy a day filled with fun, food, and resources that help keep our community safe.