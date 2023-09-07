Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to host community picnic, preparing to move back to substation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is thrilled to invite the community to their annual Incline Community Picnic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Ridgeline Ball Fields at Incline Middle School.

Community members are welcome to come enjoy free food at the picnic which will include hot dogs and hamburgers, while visiting with the WCSO and their special teams, including the mounted horse unit, the motors unit, the K9 unit, the RAVEN helicopter, the Marine 9 and crew members, the bomb squad, and more.

In addition, valuable resources in the community will be available to speak with, including the Child ID services, the Incline Village General Improvement District, Tahoe Family Solutions, TART, Sustainable Tahoe, Pet Network and WARF, and many more.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Incline Village General Improvement District, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Association, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the United States Coast Guard, the Nevada State Police and the Trauma Intervention Program of Northern Nevada for their assistance and participation in the Incline Picnic,” said WCSO IV Captain Blaine Beard. “Please come out and enjoy! It will be an event to remember!”

In addition to their community picnic, Beard explained that the substation, which is temporarily located at 855 Alder Avenue, will be moving back to its original location at 625 Mt Rose Hwy, and will be fully functional by Monday, Sept. 11.

“Currently, the Incline Substation is fully-staffed and recently welcomed a new Office Support Specialist to assist the IV-CB community with their needs,” said Beard.

Captain Beard and his amazing staff would like to thank everyone in the community for their support and patience during this relocation period.

“We are truly lucky and honored to serve our amazing community,” said Beard.

To improve safety in the community, WCSO is working with Washoe County Roads to install additional solar-powered speed readers on Lakeshore Blvd., as well as on upper Village Blvd., and upper County Club Blvd.

Speed data is being collected in various highly-traveled areas in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas to determine locations for future signage. The community is encouraged to give feedback to the WCSO on where signage is needed.

“Thank you to all of the community members who have reached out to our staff with suggestions and feedback,” said Beard. “We are all partners in the safety of our community.”