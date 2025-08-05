Washoe County Sheriff’s Office warns public of increasing bike and e-bike thefts in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a rise in bike and E-Bike thefts in the Incline Village area. Since June 20, 2025, four separate theft cases have been reported, two of which involved E-Bikes that were securely locked. In each of these instances, locks were found cut at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging community members to take proactive steps to help prevent theft:

Record your E-Bike’s serial number and keep it in a safe place. Your bike may also have a serial number located underneath the frame.

Take clear photos of your bike and/or E-Bike for identification purposes in case of theft.

Keep your bike and/or E-Bike out of public view when at home.

If visible, cover your bike and/or E-Bike to reduce visibility and deter theft.

Always secure your bike and/or E-Bike with a high-quality lock.

Report any suspicious activity by calling the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 775-785-9276.

The three separate cases are parts of ongoing investigations. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Scott Butler at 775- 895-3666.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds citizens throughout the region to take precautions to help prevent bike and/or E-Bike theft in your area.