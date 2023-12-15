Washoe County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputies at Incline High arrest suspect on child exploitation charges

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On December 11, 2023, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned as school resource officers at Incline High School launched an investigation into suspected child exploitation based on information provided by school administrators.

On December 14, 2023, deputies, with the assistance of Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit, arrested 20-year-old Jake Emami on multiple felony charges, including two counts of solicitation of a child for prostitution, two counts of attempted use of a child 14+ as a subject in a sexual portrayal or performance, three counts of child abuse for sexual exploitation, and statutory sexual seduction by a person under age 21.

Jake Emami Provided

Emami is currently being held at the Washoe County Detention Facility.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has designated two school resource deputies to Incline High School,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “These deputies are responsible for helping to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for students, teachers, administrators, and parents while providing law enforcement resources to the school community. I am beyond proud of the great work done by our deputies at Incline High School in this case. I encourage anyone who may have more information regarding this case to contact our regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit.”

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the H.E.A.T unit at (775) 325-6470 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 and reference case # WC23-6457.