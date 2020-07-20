Washoe County to discuss settlement over IV/CB property taxes
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County and the League to Save Village Assets could possibly reach a settlement in the nearly two decade battle over property taxes.
In October 2019, a judge ruled that Washoe County must repay millions of dollars of unconstitutional assessments from 2003-2006 to Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents.
The Washoe County commission voted to appeal the decision but representatives from the League to Save Village Assets have been meeting with the commission on a possible settlement.
Of the $56 million owed to residents, $23.8 million are due from Washoe County, with the remainder attributable to the Washoe County School District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Incline Village General Improvement District and the State of Nevada.
The settlement agreement, which will be discussed during the commission’s Tuesday, July 21 meeting, states that refund payments would begin July 1, 2021 with no interest being paid until June 30, 2023.
If that settlement is not approved, the commission will discuss other settlement possibilities.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and can be watched at https://www.washoecounty.us/mgrsoff/Communications/wctv-live.php or https://www.youtube.com/user/WashoeCountyTV.
