Update: Washoe voting centers stay open late; Noble, Tulloch in lead for IVGID seats

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Some Washoe County voting centers stayed open well past when the polls closed Tuesday evening with long lines of people waiting to cast their votes, officials said.

“People are still voting in Washoe County,” said Interim Registrar Jaime Rodriguez in a press briefing earlier tonight following the official end of the voting period at 7 p.m. Those standing in line at 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

Rodriguez reported that although they are still getting the numbers in, they know they have just shy of 16,000 mail in votes in Washoe County that still need to be counted that were either mailed in or dropped off at voting centers, not including the ballots that we mailed in today and could continue to come in until Sunday, Nov. 12.

“Understand that whatever results are posted tonight, if there are close races, there definitely are still a large number of votes still to be counted,” said Rodriguez.

Results were updated at about 10:30 p.m. and in Incline Village, David Noble and Ray Tulloch have grabbed the lead for the two open seats on the general improvement district Board of Trustees.

The current results are a combination of early voting and mail in ballots, with less than a percent representing in-person voters.

Noble is in the lead with 1,441 votes (33%), according to Washoe County’s website. Tulloch is next with 1,207 (28%) votes. Gail Krolick is in third with 1,075 votes and Yolanda Knaak has 650 votes.

Since mail-in ballots take longer to process and the Registrar of Voters office is expecting more to come in.

Voting results can be found at electionresults.washoecounty.gov .