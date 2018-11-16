Washoe County finalizes 2018 election results

RENO, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners finalized the results of the 2018 general election Tuesday.

Overall turnout in the county, which includes Incline Village and Crystal Bay, shattered the mark set in the 2014 midterm, which saw turnout of 51.63 percent. Turnout in the most recent election reached 70.13 percent — the largest recorded midterm turnout in the county.

Washoe also hit an all-time high in registered voters with 269,236.

Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula told the Tribune the day after Election Day that election operations were successful. While some people did have to wait in long lines hours after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the strong turnout numbers were overwhelmingly positive, she said. Overall there were no irregularities or issues beyond the lines caused by the turnout, she said.

As for the reason behind the strong turnout numbers, Spikula pointed to high-profile statewide races, such as those for governor and U.S. senator, as well as increased political engagement on the national level.

Commissioners were given the chance to review the election results and note any errors. None were noted and the results were unanimously approved by the board.

Locally, incumbents Kendra Wong and Tim Callicrate were re-elected to the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees.

Washoe County voters elected incumbent Michael Clark to another four-year term as county assessor. He narrowly defeated challenger Chip Evans with 50.15 percent of the vote.

For county recorder, voters went with challenger Kalie Work over incumbent Lawrence Burtness. Work received 52.03 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Clerk Nancy Parent defeated challenger Emil Tudorache. Parent received 55.35 percent of the vote.

Darin Balaam defeated Heidi Howe (54.22 percent to 45.78 percent) in the race for Washoe County sheriff.