Washoe housing group to study strategies for Incline, Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A newly formed Washoe Tahoe Housing Partnership will be coordinating a needs assessment and strategic plan this summer for local resident housing in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas of Lake Tahoe.

This is the last section of the lake to have this type of housing analysis completed and will provide important guidance on how the area fits into the greater Tahoe region, said the Tahoe Prosperity Center in a press release.

“Thanks to a public-private partnership effort to support this project, the Tahoe Prosperity Center is proud to once again serve as the convener for this important issue, bringing together a diverse group of local stakeholders with technical guidance from an expert consulting team,” said the release.

Of primary importance to this study will be input from residents, local employers and employees. There will be two community surveys in the area this summer — one related to this issue of local resident housing and the other coordinated by IVGID regarding Ordinance 7.

The center hopes residents complete both surveys as they are both important issues in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas.

For more information visit https://tahoeprosperity.org/housing-study/ .